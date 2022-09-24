ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.