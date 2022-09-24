ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of O opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
