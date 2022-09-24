ACG Wealth Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

RIO opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

