ACG Wealth Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

