ACG Wealth Purchases New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

