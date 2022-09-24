ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 342 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $192.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.47 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

