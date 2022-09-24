ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 794 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

