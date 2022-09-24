ACG Wealth Sells 3,400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

