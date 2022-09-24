ACG Wealth Takes $69,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.