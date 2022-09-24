ACG Wealth Takes $80,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $55,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of J opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.41 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

