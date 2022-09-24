ACG Wealth Takes $82,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

