ACG Wealth Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.80.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.44. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

