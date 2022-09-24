ACG Wealth Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

