ACG Wealth Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $55.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

