ACG Wealth Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

