AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

