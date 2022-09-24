AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $34,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

