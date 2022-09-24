AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

CLX stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

