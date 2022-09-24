AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 358.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

MTB opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

