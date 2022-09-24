AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 110 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

