AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $143.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,700.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,318 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

