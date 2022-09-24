Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.