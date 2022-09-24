Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,744 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

