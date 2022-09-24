Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.