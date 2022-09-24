Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,157,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,052 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

