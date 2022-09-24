Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,337 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

