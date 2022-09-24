Allworth Financial LP Acquires 207 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.00 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

