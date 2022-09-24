Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,496 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 22,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $98.08 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $135.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

