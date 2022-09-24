Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $334.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

