Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

