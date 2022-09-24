Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

