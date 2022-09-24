Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 276.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

