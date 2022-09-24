Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

