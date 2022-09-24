Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

