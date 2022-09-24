Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %
JPM stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
