Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 682.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 137,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. ERN LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $570,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 383,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

