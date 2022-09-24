Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

