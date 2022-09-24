Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

