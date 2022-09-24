Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,878 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

