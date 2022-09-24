Allworth Financial LP Buys 390 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

