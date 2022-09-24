Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

