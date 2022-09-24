Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 138,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

