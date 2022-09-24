Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $23.26 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

