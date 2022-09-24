Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

