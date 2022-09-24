Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 258.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.