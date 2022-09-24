Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 7,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.36 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

