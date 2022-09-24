Allworth Financial LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $64.15.

