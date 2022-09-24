Allworth Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $206.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

