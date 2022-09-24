Allworth Financial LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

