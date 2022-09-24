Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAGG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JAGG opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

