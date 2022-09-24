Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

